Gazprom Neft begins startup at Iraqi Badra

Business & Economy
December 29, 15:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft initiates startup at an integrated gas treatment plant on Badra Field in Iraq, the Russian oil major said on Thursday.

"The plant with the capacity of 1.6 bln cubic meters per year is intended for compression, treatment and drying of associated petroleum gas (APG). The level of APG utilization on Badra Field will reach 99% after commissioning all gas infrastructure assets," Gazprom Neft said.

"Our gas program is underway in strict compliance with contractual commitments. We started building liquefied hydrocarbon gas storages, infrastructure for its loading into tank trucks and other facilities within the project framework. Field development continues and all the work is in line with the intended schedule," Executive Director of Gazprom Neft Badra Sergei Karavaev said.

The Badra field is located in the Wasit province in East Iraq. Badra’s geological reserves are estimated at 3 bln barrels of oil. The oilfield development project is designed for 20 years with an optional 5-year extension. Commercial production on the oilfield started in 2014.

Topics
Oil & Gas
