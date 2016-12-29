Results of Russian experts’ visit to Cairo to be announced after New Year holidays

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Results of Russian experts’ visit to Cairo will be announced after New Year holidays, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov told TASS Thursday.

"It will take time to handle the documents we received [regarding the inspection of Cairo airport - TASS], so right after January 9 we’ll definitely announce (the results of the visit - TASS)," Sokolov said, adding that he has no "preliminary results."