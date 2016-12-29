Indexation of pensions included in budget for 2017 at inflation level ― finance minister

Right Sector hampers Odessa residents from paying tribute to Russian Tu-154 victimsWorld December 29, 3:48
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Indexation of pensions in accordance with the real inflation rate in 2016 is included in the budget for 2017, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"We will have an indexation of pensions next year in accordance with the forecasted inflation rate this year ― 5.8%," Siluanov said.
He did not rule out that "inflation this year will be lower that the forecasted level ― at around 5.5%."
Pensions will be indexed in the routine mode starting from February 1, 2017. At the start of the year, all pensioners, including military, will receive a payment of 5,000 rubles. In 2016, pensions were indexed only once, at the beginning of the year.