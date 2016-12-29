Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Changes to tax system from 2019 to remain in force for 5-6 years ― finance minister

Business & Economy
December 29, 4:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia’s Finance Minister speaks in favour of flat income tax scale

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The changes in the tax system that will enter into force in 2019 will persist for 5-6 more years, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We didn't make any serious changes in the sphere of taxes in the last 5-6 years. We think that those proposals that will be prepared now, that will enter into force in 2019, in accordance with the president's order, will also remain in force for the following 5-6 years," Siluanov said.

In December, when delivering his annual address to the Russian Federal Assembly, Putin said to prepare proposals on "fine-tuning" the tax system. He noted that it should be done over the course of 2017, so that all necessary amendments to the Tax Code are adopted before entering into force from 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Taxation
Persons
Anton Siluanov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама