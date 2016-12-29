Changes to tax system from 2019 to remain in force for 5-6 years ― finance minister

Right Sector hampers Odessa residents from paying tribute to Russian Tu-154 victimsWorld December 29, 3:48
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The changes in the tax system that will enter into force in 2019 will persist for 5-6 more years, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"We didn't make any serious changes in the sphere of taxes in the last 5-6 years. We think that those proposals that will be prepared now, that will enter into force in 2019, in accordance with the president's order, will also remain in force for the following 5-6 years," Siluanov said.
In December, when delivering his annual address to the Russian Federal Assembly, Putin said to prepare proposals on "fine-tuning" the tax system. He noted that it should be done over the course of 2017, so that all necessary amendments to the Tax Code are adopted before entering into force from 2019.