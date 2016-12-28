Operator says OPAL gas pipeline load reaches 81%

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. OPAL gas pipeline recently expected by the European Commission from the Third Energy Package increased its capacity load to 81% as of December 27, press service of OPAL Gastransport GmbH told TASS on Wednesday.

As seen on the website in Our Network / Grid data, "the nominations and physical flows for Entry Greifswald OPAL and Exit Brandov OPAL are slightly increasing since end of last week. So based on the physical flows the OPAL was loaded 81% in Greifswald and 91% in Brandov yesterday," the press service said in the comment.

The OPAL gas pipeline with the capacity of 36 billion cubic meters provides an entry to the markets of Central and Eastern Europe, bypassing Ukraine. The pipeline is located in Germany and unites Russia’s Nord Stream offshore gas line with the gas transportation system of Central and Western Europe. Its construction was completed in 2011.