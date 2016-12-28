Finance minister says Russia has good chance to win case against Ukraine in London сourt

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia has serious chances to win the case against Ukraine in London Court regarding Kiev’s default on $3 bln debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday in an interview.

"I hope the court decision will be fair. I believe we have fairly high chances for Russia to have the winning position in this court," Siluanov said.

Ukraine "imitated" its activity, allegedly desiring to reach an agreement with Russia, the Minister said. "We are still ready to reach understanding with the Ukrainian party regarding the [debt] restructuring but definitely on conditions better than commercial lenders have," Siluanov added.

Ukraine defaulted on Eurobonds redeemed in Russia in December 2013 in the amount of $3 bln in December 2015. Russian Finance Ministry filed an action to recover the debt to the High Court of London in February 2016.