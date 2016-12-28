Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Source says Russia’s privatization plan for 2017-2019 will be finalized in January

Business & Economy
December 28, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On December 27, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government is considering additional assets to be privatized in 2017
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The privatization plan for 2017-2019 is expected to be finalized in January as the final proposals regarding the list of state-owned assets to be sold have been submitted to the government and considered at the meeting headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, a source familiar with the matter told TASS.

Read also
Ex-finance minister calls for more privatization in fuel and energy sphere

"There’s been a meeting headed by Shuvalov (regarding the privatization plan - TASS) where final proposals were presented. They will be agreed with Rosimushchestvo (Federal Agency for State Property Management)," the source said.

Representatives of Shuvalov's secretariat refused to give comments.

On December 27, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government is considering additional assets to be privatized in 2017. The Finance Ministry is seeking to fast-track privatization but the government has not yet finalized the privatization plan and the total amount of revenues to be raised.

According to Siluanov, the plan is to privatize stakes in VTB and Sovcomflot in 2017 to raise 138 bln rubles ($2.3 bln). The Minister also denied plans to sell another 10% of Rosneft shares next year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarks
4
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
5
Ukrainian extremists desecrate symbols of condolences for Tu-154 tragedy
6
Russian experts start inspections in Cairo international airport — source
7
Iran ready to consider Russia's request for using Hamadan military base
TOP STORIES
Реклама