Source says Russia’s privatization plan for 2017-2019 will be finalized in January

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The privatization plan for 2017-2019 is expected to be finalized in January as the final proposals regarding the list of state-owned assets to be sold have been submitted to the government and considered at the meeting headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, a source familiar with the matter told TASS.

"There’s been a meeting headed by Shuvalov (regarding the privatization plan - TASS) where final proposals were presented. They will be agreed with Rosimushchestvo (Federal Agency for State Property Management)," the source said.

Representatives of Shuvalov's secretariat refused to give comments.

On December 27, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government is considering additional assets to be privatized in 2017. The Finance Ministry is seeking to fast-track privatization but the government has not yet finalized the privatization plan and the total amount of revenues to be raised.

According to Siluanov, the plan is to privatize stakes in VTB and Sovcomflot in 2017 to raise 138 bln rubles ($2.3 bln). The Minister also denied plans to sell another 10% of Rosneft shares next year.