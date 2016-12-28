Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 20 mln Mir cards may be issued next year in Russia

Business & Economy
December 28, 15:15 UTC+3
167 banks have already joined this system
1 pages in this article

Read also
Seven Russian banks start issuing first cards of Mir payment system — NSPC

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. About 20 mln cards of Mir national payment system may be issued in 2017, Chairperson of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"We view the next year as the most important from standpoint of increasing the number of cards. We believe about 20 mln cards may be issued," she said.

1.76 mln Mir cards have been issued to date, Nabiullina said.

"I indeed believe this is the most important project - creation of a national payment card instrument. 167 banks already joined this system; 64 banks started issuing these cards and 1.76 mln cards have been issued so far. A portion of banks, over a hundred, already became acquirers," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Central Bank of Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarks
3
Robots used in Russian Army commanders’ assembly
4
Russian diplomat slams French-British draft of UN resolution on Syria as unacceptable
5
Iran ready to consider Russia's request for using Hamadan military base
6
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
7
Russia’s aerospace group wipes out 62,000 terrorist targets since Syria campaign's start
TOP STORIES
Реклама