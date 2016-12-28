Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to reach deficit-free budget in 2019

Business & Economy
December 28, 10:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

Read also
Medvedev says Russian budget deficit has grown but remains 'acceptable'

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to reach a deficit-free budget in 2019 with the oil price of $45 per barrel.

"Only two years ago we ran a budget surplus with the oil price of $105 per barrel and in 2016 - with $75 per barrel oil price. Our task is to have a deficit-free budget by 2019 with $45 per barrel (oil price)," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

According to the minister, non-oil and gas budget deficit (the difference between budget expenditures and revenues, excluding those related to oil and gas - TASS) "should be around 5% of GDP." "In this case we assume that the budget is immune to various fluctuations of international economic environment," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian sappers demine nearly 1,000 hectares in east Aleppo
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
5
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
Foreign Ministry: US had to admit failure of attempts to isolate Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама