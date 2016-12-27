Russian Economy Ministry maintains capital outflow forecast at $18 bln in 2016

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Economic Development Ministry maintains its capital outflow forecast for Russia at the level of $18 bln this year, a representative of the Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have not changed it," the source said responding to the relevant question.

It was reported earlier the Ministry revised upward certain indicators for this year, The GDP decline outlook was improved to 0.5% from 0.6%, production output growth to 1% from 0.4%, inflation to 5.6% from 5.8% and equity investments decline to 3% from 3.7%.

At the same time, the Ministry revised its real disposable household income outlook downward to 5.8% from 5.6%. The retail turnover decline outlook was also lowered to 4.9% from 4.6% this year.