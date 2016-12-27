Back to Main page
Gazprom presents proposals to EC to settle antimonopoly dispute

Business & Economy
December 27, 21:54 UTC+3
The proposals "demonstrate our readiness to address comments of the European party on gas market issues," deputy CEO of Gazprom said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Gazprom has presented today its proposals to the European Commission (EC) regarding the settlement within the framework of the ongoing antimonopoly probe into company’s operations in Central and East Europe, the Russian gas holding said on Tuesday.

"Our proposals were prepared in follow-up of a series of consultations by among the EC, Russia and Gazprom held since 2013. We held a range of meaningful discussions with the European Commission, where parties had an opportunity to discuss in detail all matters giving rise to concerns of the European Commission. Proposals tabled by Gazprom is an outcome of serious work and demonstrate our readiness to address comments of the European party on gas market issues in due course, where it is justified and possible," Deputy CEO of Gazprom Alexander Medvedev said.

Read also
Gazprom looks forward to settlement of proceedings with European Commission

Medvedev also expressed hope that "the European Commission - and ultimately the market - will positively respond to our proposals, which should make possible to reach progress within the framework of this case and achieve its completion in the nearest future."

The EC and Gazprom reached progress in settlement of the antimonopoly probe opened by the EC against the Russian gas holding, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in October after consultations with Gazprom in Brussels.

Gazprom would finalize and forward the proposal to settle the antimonopoly probe to the EC, the Russian gas holding said earlier.

