Bank of Russia does not expect serious shocks on forex market in any scenario

Business & Economy
December 27, 20:56 UTC+3
Dependence of the national currency on oil prices movement has become much lower for the time being, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia does not expect serious shocks on the forex market in any economic development scenario, Chairperson of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV Channel.

"We do not expect any serious shocks in any scenario [of the economic development - TASS]. This is because the floating rate is, so to say, a shock absorber for external shocks," she said.

Dependence of the national currency on oil prices movement has become much lower for the time being, Nabiullina added.

