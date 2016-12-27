Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin gives start to gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia

Business & Economy
December 27, 13:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The pipeline’s total length is 358.7 km, including a two line crossing over Lake Tuzla and the Kerch Strait
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has given start to new gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia on Tuesday, the President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

The launch of the pipeline from the Krasnodar region to Crimea will ensure steady gas delivery for all types of consumers on the peninsula.

Putin participated in the ceremony via videoconference.

Read also

Massive power blackout in Crimea
Russian company continues gas production on field offshore Crimea despite terrorist threat
Expert: Chance of Kiev obtaining right to Crimean oil and gas fields through court slim
Chinese business to join oil, gas projects in Crimea

Head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, acting governor of Sevastopol Dmitry Ovsyannikov and general director of Chernomorneftegaz Igor Shabanov also took part in the ceremony in the mode of a videoconference.

The pipeline’s total length is 358.7 km, including a two line crossing over Lake Tuzla and the Kerch Strait, as well as a gas pipeline branch to Simferopol which is 27.3 km long.

Putin announced the completion of work on linking to the Crimean gas transportation infrastructure at his annual news conference on December 23.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Oil & Gas Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
3
Source says no signs of explosion, fire on board crashed TU-154 detected
4
Moscow court recognizes 2014 events in Ukraine as state coup
5
Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions
6
Putin gives start to gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia
7
Minister says Russian aerospace group in Syria is evidence of higher level of training
TOP STORIES
Реклама