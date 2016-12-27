Back to Main page
Kremlin: EAEU Customs Code will come into force despite Kyrgyzstan’s objections

Business & Economy
December 27, 13:29 UTC+3
The new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has no alternatives, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has no alternatives and will come into force despite Kyrgyzstan’s objections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked to comment the situation around the initial refusal of Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev to sign the draft of the new project of the EAEU Customs Code at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) on Monday.

Read also
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union

According to Peskov, "the situation regarding Kyrgyzstan will be further considered as the Kyrgyz side has certain objections, which are mainly related to the phytosanitary control." "This is an absolutely normal operating situation. The Code is economically viable, it has no alternatives and no doubt sooner or later it will come into force in the interest of future integration processes," he said.

The harmonization of approaches of EAEU member-states regarding the Customs Code will be continued at the level of governments, Peskov added. "Of course, each country, which belongs to the EAEU, looks after its interests. It is a challenging task to harmonize the interests of all countries, which will be continued at the level of governments once the heads of states reach an agreement," he said.

The document will also be approved in Minsk despite the fact that Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko did not attend the SEEC meeting on Monday, Kremlin spokesman said. "All provisions had been mainly agreed at the expert level, at the level of EEC (European Economic Commission) panel," he added.

