Russian experts to arrive in Egypt Tuesday for Cairo airport inspection

Business & Economy
December 27, 13:00 UTC+3
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. On Tuesday, Russian experts will arrive in Egypt to inspect the Cairo airport, a source in Russia’s Transport Ministry told TASS.

"Egypt’s authorities sent an invitation late last week via diplomatic channels. On December 27, a group of Russian experts will arrive in Cairo to inspect Terminal 2," the source elaborated.

