Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prices of essential ingredient for borsch jump almost twofold in Ukraine

Business & Economy
December 27, 8:44 UTC+3 KIEV
A genuine Ukrainian borsch looks red like flame and consists of cabbage, beetroot, carrot, parsley and potatoes
1 pages in this article
©  AP Photo/Richard Drew

KIEV, December 27. /TASS/. Prices of the vegetables making up the ‘borsch basket’ jumped almost twofold in Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

To cook a standard saucepanful of borsch (3.5 liters to 4.0 liters), housewives have to spend 130 or more hryvnas ($ 5 or more) today.

The Economic Discussions Club public association says the ‘borsch basket’ would cost 74 hryvnas (about $ 3) back at the beginning of the year. The prices of meat and meat products have gone up more some 30% per kg.

Read also
Russia’s most popular festive dish gets more expensive this year

The prices of vegetables kept growing 2.0% to 3.0% each month and particularly on the eve of the New Year.

"In mid-December, beetroots [the most essential element in borsch - TASS] went up 2.8% to 3.72 hryvnas per km and potatoes, 1.6% to 5.21 hryvnas," the state agency for statistics said in a report.

The prices of dairy produce and eggs have also climbed. Smetana, or soured cream reaches 39.95 hryvnas per kg and eggs are up by 2.0% to 20.68 hryvnas per ten.

Agrarian market experts say the cost of vegetables making up the ‘borsch basket’ grew twofold to threefold on the average in 2015 vs. 2014. The root-cause of the situation is the shrinking output of own agricultural produce, which Ukrainian companies are unable to compensate foe with imports.

The sharp devaluation of the hryvna adds to the complexity of the situation, as it has pushed the prices of imported foodstuffs too high.

Opinion polls indicate that, contrary to the belief widespread abroad, borsch rather than pig fat tops the list of most loved dishes of Ukrainian cuisine. While only 4% Ukrainians say they cannot live virtually a day without eating a slice of pig fat, as many as 44% put borsch above all other dishes.

The list of most favored meals also includes varenikis, or dumplings stuffed with curdles, potatoes or cherries (18%), shashlik or East-European kabob (10%), fish and meat in aspic (7%), cutlets (6%), chops (5%), and other meat meals (14%).

Also, about 7% of those polled said their most favored meal was pilaf, while another 7% named roast meat.

A genuine Ukrainian borsch looks red like flame and consists of cabbage, beetroot, carrot, parsley and potatoes. It is based on clear meat soup and is relished with broiled pig fat, onion or garlic.

Ukrainians believe good borsch should be so thick that a spoon put into the saucepan will stick out of it.

There is no universal recipe for borsch, however, and Ukrainian chefs say dozens of variations exist.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Source claims black box of crashed Tu-154 found in Black Sea
2
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
3
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
4
Prices of essential ingredient for borsch jump almost twofold in Ukraine
5
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murder
6
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
7
Defense ministry says crashed Tu-154 'technically sound' before flight
TOP STORIES
Реклама