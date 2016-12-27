Back to Main page
First Deputy PM Shuvalov to head Russian delegation at Davos Forum next year ― sources

Business & Economy
December 27, 0:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin may also be included in the delegation
1 pages in this article
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will lead the Russian delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2017 and Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin may be in the delegation, informed sources told TASS on Monday.

"The decision was made that Shuvalov will lead the Russian delegation at the Davos Forum," a source in the financial and economic bloc of the government said.

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin may become a delegation member, two informed sources told TASS.

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev led the Russian delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year.

