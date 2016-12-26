Deputy PM says 2017 automobile industry support program will lead to output stabilization

Russian ombudsperson visits Russian servicemen at detention center in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 3:33
Rostec discusses joining assets in electronics with AFK Sistema — ChemezovBusiness & Economy December 27, 3:15
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murderWorld December 27, 2:35
Putin to discuss with State Council Russia's role in resolving global ecological problemsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 1:46
Kiev court turns down Yanukovich’s appeal to be questioned in videoconference modeWorld December 27, 1:24
First Deputy PM Shuvalov to head Russian delegation at Davos Forum next year ― sourcesBusiness & Economy December 27, 0:20
Two settlements in Syria join ceasefire regime ― Russian Defense MinistryWorld December 26, 23:20
Ivanic calls Russian investments into Bosnia and Herzegovina 'exceptionally important'World December 26, 22:08
Deputy PM: Russia insists on fulfilling of gas contract by BelarusBusiness & Economy December 26, 21:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The new support program for the Russian automobile industry should lead to stabilization at the least and probably to small growth of automobiles production in the next year, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Monday in an interview with Vedomosti newspaper.
"We prepared a new plan for 2017, which according to our estimates should lead to stabilization at the least and probably to minor growth of automobiles production. Measures effective this year will remain: scrap program, support of vehicle lease and subsidizing of credit purchases," the official said.