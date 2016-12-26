Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy PM says 2017 automobile industry support program will lead to output stabilization

Business & Economy
December 26, 21:57 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The new support program for the Russian automobile industry should lead to stabilization at the least and probably to small growth of automobiles production in the next year, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Monday in an interview with Vedomosti newspaper.

"We prepared a new plan for 2017, which according to our estimates should lead to stabilization at the least and probably to minor growth of automobiles production. Measures effective this year will remain: scrap program, support of vehicle lease and subsidizing of credit purchases," the official said.

Read also

Russian Industry Ministry plans to export quarter of automobiles by 2020
Russia's Avtovaz plans to increase export of cars by at least 50% in 2017
Sales of passenger cars in Russia rise first time since December 2014
All Russian industries to end year with upside, except automotive sector

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Arkady Dvorkovich
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Defense ministry says crashed Tu-154 'technically sound' before flight
3
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
4
Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador murder
5
Putin: Number of trouble spots not subsiding
6
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast
7
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
TOP STORIES
Реклама