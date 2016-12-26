Deputy PM says 2017 automobile industry support program will lead to output stabilization

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The new support program for the Russian automobile industry should lead to stabilization at the least and probably to small growth of automobiles production in the next year, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Monday in an interview with Vedomosti newspaper.

"We prepared a new plan for 2017, which according to our estimates should lead to stabilization at the least and probably to minor growth of automobiles production. Measures effective this year will remain: scrap program, support of vehicle lease and subsidizing of credit purchases," the official said.