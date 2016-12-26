Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy PM: Foreign investors hardly able to take part in Rostelecom privatization

Business & Economy
December 26, 21:10 UTC+3
"We cannot entrust such functions to foreigners," Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said
1 pages in this article
© Alexandra Krasnova/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Foreign investors will hardly be able to take part in privatization of Russian state-owned Telecom operator Rostelecom, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Monday in an interview with Vedomosti newspaper.

Read also
Putin urges strict control over deals on privatization of state assets

"Rostelecom is discharging functions related particularly to support of the government security in the information sphere. It is very difficult to separate this topic from the technological system of the company on the whole. If a foreign investor is meant, I am not confident we can afford this," the official said. "We cannot entrust such functions to foreigners," he added.

Privatization of each company should be viewed individually, Dvorkovich said. "Each company from sensitive sectors has its peculiarities and decisions should be found in these spheres that are not connected to foreign investors," he added.

All Russian citizens will hopefully become investors into state-owned companies in future, the official said. "I hope pension money will be such a source in future and all our citizens will actually become shareholders of such companies through pension funds, whose presence will grow gradually," Dvorkovich added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Rostelecom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — source
3
Russia to introduce online visa application for visitors of Free Port of Vladivostok
4
NATO envoy: Russian ambassador’s murder challenges world community
5
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29
6
All possible causes of Tu-154 crash being considered by Russian investigators
7
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
TOP STORIES
Реклама