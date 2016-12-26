Back to Main page
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29

Business & Economy
December 26, 20:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Rosatom's CEO said earlier in December the corporation expected to make an agreement on a nuclear power plant construction in Egypt by the end of the year
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Rosatom may sign a contract with Egypt on construction of a nuclear power plant on December 29, a source in the Russian nuclear power corporation told reporters on Monday.

"[Rosatom - TASS] is preparing for Thursday," the source said responding to the question regarding the contract signing time.

Rosatom expects to make an agreement on a nuclear power plant construction in Egypt by the end of this year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexei Likhachev said earlier in December.

On November 19, 2015 Russia and Egypt signed an inter-governmental agreement on constructing the first nuclear power plant in El Dabaa, consisting of four power units with 1,200 MW capacity each. Under the agreement Cairo is granted a $25 bln loan to build the plant. The project is to be implemented in 12 years.

The nuclear power plant is expected to be built near the city of El Alamein on Egypt’s northern coast, 3.5 kilometers away from the Mediterranean Sea. The project is planned to be implemented in 12 years.

