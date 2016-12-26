Kazakhstan interested in military-technical cooperation with Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Astana is ready to develop military-technical cooperation with Russia, Kazakhstan’s leader Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Yesterday, we visited some very important enterprises in St. Petersburg, and in light of this I say that we would like to develop military-technical cooperation," he said.

Nazarbayev noted that the two countries are to hold a lot of meetings in the near future. Kazakhstan will host a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and EXPO-2017.

"There will be meetings, and we will tackle all the issues that emerge," the president said.

Kazakhstan’s president arrived in St. Petersburg on Saturday to take part in the summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He earlier met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed pressing bilateral and international issues and visited a number of facilities.