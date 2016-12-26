Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakhstan interested in military-technical cooperation with Russia

Business & Economy
December 26, 15:08 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
Kazakhstan’s leader Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the two countries are to hold a lot of meetings in the near future
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Astana is ready to develop military-technical cooperation with Russia, Kazakhstan’s leader Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Yesterday, we visited some very important enterprises in St. Petersburg, and in light of this I say that we would like to develop military-technical cooperation," he said.

Read also
Russia, Kazakhstan sign concept of cooperation at Baikonur complex

Nazarbayev noted that the two countries are to hold a lot of meetings in the near future. Kazakhstan will host a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and EXPO-2017.

"There will be meetings, and we will tackle all the issues that emerge," the president said.

Kazakhstan’s president arrived in St. Petersburg on Saturday to take part in the summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He earlier met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed pressing bilateral and international issues and visited a number of facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Cooperation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian ambassador to NATO says creation of EU army impossible dream
3
Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsiding
4
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union
5
Number of Russian outbound tourists sinks 20%
6
FSB says no signs or facts that Tu-154 crash was terror attack or sabotage
7
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
TOP STORIES
Реклама