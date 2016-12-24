Back to Main page
Russian farming watchdog to keep restrictions on Turkish vegetables until yearend

Business & Economy
December 24, 20:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Now Rosselkhoznadzor plans to permit the imports of these vegetables from large producers located in certain regions of Turkey
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance will not lift restrictions on imports of vegetables from Turkey before the New Year, the director of the watchdog agency, Sergei Dankvert told TASS.

"Yes, sure (next year)," he said. "I think it cannot be done next week as it is the last week before the New Year," Dankvert said, answering a TASS question whether Russia would seal a deal with Turkey until the New Year, allowing partial exports of vegetables.

Rosselkhoznadzor has not elaborated a mechanism for control over the produce in cooperation with Turkish counterparts so far. According to Dankvert, it has the apprehensions that produce from small uninspected producers will flow into Russia via the large companies who will be allowed to resume exports.

"We’re so far unable to specify the producers (who will be allowed to do exports to Russia - TASS) and to come to agreement with our Turkish counterparts on how they will control quality," he said. "We’d like to elaborate a mechanism for this."

He said somewhat earlier that the imports of Turkish vegetables would be partly allowed as of next week.

Rosselkhoznadzor is currently rounding up technical steps, like a register of the country’s regions and enterprises that will get permissions to restart the supplies of vegetables, Alexei Alexeyenko, an aide to Rosselkhoznadzor director told TASS earlier.

The watchdog banned the imports of Turkish vegetables out of safety considerations, he recalled. The ban concerned peppers, pomegranates, eggplants, green-leaf and crisphead lettuces, zucchinis, and pumpkins.

Now Rosselkhoznadzor plans to permit the imports of these vegetables from large producers located in certain regions of Turkey.

