US imposes sanctions against Moscow-based Tempbank

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The US has added nine officials of Moscow-based Tempbank to its sanctions blacklist, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

According to the Department of Treasury, the officials have been "designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, Tempbank, and for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Tempbank" that was designated in May 2014 "for providing material support and services to the Government of Syria, including the Central Bank of Syria and SYTROL, Syria’s state oil marketing firm."

Apart from Russians, sanctions have also been imposed against Syrian Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem, Finance Minister Maamoun Hamdan, Industry Minister Ahmad al-Hamu, Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman and Minister of Communications and Technology Ali al-Zafir.

Besides, sanctions have been introduced against Syria-based Cham Wings "for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, the Government of Syria and Syrian Arab Airlines. Syrian Arab Airlines was identified as a blocked instrumentality or controlled entity of the Government of Syria in 2013 and was concurrently designated for acting for or on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force."

The US also "designated Technolab, a Lebanon-based supplier of science and technology materials that has been a supplier for Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) since at least 2012."

"As a result of today’s action, any property or interests in property of the designated persons in the possession or control of U.S. persons or within the United States must be blocked. Additionally, transactions by U.S. persons involving the designated persons are generally prohibited," the US Department of Treasury added.