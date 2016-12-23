Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US imposes sanctions against Moscow-based Tempbank

Business & Economy
December 23, 19:57 UTC+3
Apart from Russians, sanctions have also been imposed against a number of Syrian ministers
1 pages in this article
US Department of the Treasury

US Department of the Treasury

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The US has added nine officials of Moscow-based Tempbank to its sanctions blacklist, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

According to the Department of Treasury, the officials have been "designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, Tempbank, and for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Tempbank" that was designated in May 2014 "for providing material support and services to the Government of Syria, including the Central Bank of Syria and SYTROL, Syria’s state oil marketing firm."

Read also

Kremlin has no illusions US will drop anti-Russian sanctions after Trump’s inauguration
Moscow to take adequate measures over US expansion of anti-Russian sanctions
United States widen sanctions against Russia
Washington denies new anti-Russian sanctions part of 'hostile' policy

Apart from Russians, sanctions have also been imposed against Syrian Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem, Finance Minister Maamoun Hamdan, Industry Minister Ahmad al-Hamu, Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman and Minister of Communications and Technology Ali al-Zafir.

Besides, sanctions have been introduced against Syria-based Cham Wings "for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, the Government of Syria and Syrian Arab Airlines. Syrian Arab Airlines was identified as a blocked instrumentality or controlled entity of the Government of Syria in 2013 and was concurrently designated for acting for or on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force."

The US also "designated Technolab, a Lebanon-based supplier of science and technology materials that has been a supplier for Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) since at least 2012."

"As a result of today’s action, any property or interests in property of the designated persons in the possession or control of U.S. persons or within the United States must be blocked. Additionally, transactions by U.S. persons involving the designated persons are generally prohibited," the US Department of Treasury added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmaker
2
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
3
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
4
Trump says Putin’s thoughts on Russian-US relations are 'so correct'
5
Kiev uses civilians as human shield to seize territories — spokesman
6
US imposes sanctions against Moscow-based Tempbank
7
Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in Donbass
TOP STORIES
Реклама