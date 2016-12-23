Russian leader says Yamal LNG is one of world’s largest investment projects

Putin: Systems overcoming anti-missile defense more effective than missile shield itselfMilitary & Defense December 23, 15:53
Putin assures legal rights of Kurds will be observedRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 15:28
Putin says Grandmaster Karjakin is fighter whose main victories are yet to comeSport December 23, 15:18
Liberated Aleppo in picturesWorld December 23, 14:59
Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy pricesBusiness & Economy December 23, 14:43
Russian president guarantees diplomat’s murder won't damage Russia-Turkey tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 14:38
Putin refuses to disclose details of private talks with other world leadersRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 14:32
Putin believes Russia should set up national rating agencyBusiness & Economy December 23, 14:30
Putin marks France's 'tremendous work' in ecology under Paris AgreementRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 14:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Yamal LNG investment project related to construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant will be successfully implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the annual news conference.
"Implementation of this large-scale plan is progressing in existing environment, within such tight timeframe. It is already clear for me the project will be implemented," the President said.
Yamal LNG is a large-scale project on creating a liquefied natural gas production facility with 16.5 mln tonnes per year capacity. The project involves the creation of transport infrastructure, including a seaport and an airport near the Sabetta village (north-east of the Yamal Peninsula). The company’s shareholders are Russia’s gas company Novatek - 50.1%, France’s Total - 20%, China’s CNPC - 20% and the Silk Road Fund - 9.9%.