Russian leader says Yamal LNG is one of world’s largest investment projects

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Yamal LNG investment project related to construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant will be successfully implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the annual news conference.

"Implementation of this large-scale plan is progressing in existing environment, within such tight timeframe. It is already clear for me the project will be implemented," the President said.

Yamal LNG is a large-scale project on creating a liquefied natural gas production facility with 16.5 mln tonnes per year capacity. The project involves the creation of transport infrastructure, including a seaport and an airport near the Sabetta village (north-east of the Yamal Peninsula). The company’s shareholders are Russia’s gas company Novatek - 50.1%, France’s Total - 20%, China’s CNPC - 20% and the Silk Road Fund - 9.9%.