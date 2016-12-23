Back to Main page
Putin confident Kerch bridge construction to be useful for ironing out relations with Kiev

Business & Economy
December 23, 13:17 UTC+3
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge to Crimea will contribute not only to the development of tourism, but also to Crimea's economy and will be particularly useful after the normalization of relations between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual news conference on Friday.

He noted that this infrastructure project is much in demand. "By the way, it will affect not only the tourism flows but the economy as well, without a doubt. I hope that I am confident that our relations with Ukraine with be normalized sooner or later. That will be very useful for the development of the Russian-Ukrainian commercial and cultural ties in the future," the Russian president said.

