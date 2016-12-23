Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fitch withdraws national scale ratings in Russia

Business & Economy
December 23, 12:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Fitch Ratings made a decision to withdraw national scale ratings in Russia, the international rating agency said on Friday.

The decision was made after the introduction of a new regulatory framework of the credit ratings industry in Russia, rendering national scale ratings not useable for regulatory purposes, Fitch said.

Read also
Fitch forecasts inflation at 6% in Russia for 2017

About 150 public Russian national scale ratings will be withdrawn by March 31, 2017, the Agency said.

"Fitch will continue to issue International Scale Ratings for Russian issuers," the rating agency reported.

The international rating agency has a long-standing presence in Russia, Fitch said. It "remains committed to continuing to provide transparent and forward-looking credit opinions for investors active in the Russian market," the rating agency reported.

"Fitch continues to expand its coverage of Russian issuers of international debt, where it currently has a ratings portfolio of approximately 200 issuers," it said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Putin holds major annual press conference
3
Putin marks decisive role of Russian military in liberation of Aleppo
4
Operation in Aleppo is over, conditions created for talks on ceasefire in Syria — minister
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
7
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
TOP STORIES
Реклама