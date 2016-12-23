Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia got no notice from Tajikistan about suspending Ural Airlines flights

Business & Economy
December 23, 11:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry has not received an official telegram from the Tajik aviation authorities regarding suspension of Ural Airlines flights to the country, official representative of the Ministry told TASS.

"The Russian Ministry of Transport has not received an official telegram about suspending Ural Airlines," the representative said.

Starting from midnight December 23 Russian suspended flights of Tajik airline Somon Air to the Russian regions. According to the Ministry, it includes flights of the airline to all Russian cities, except Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Read also

Moscow suspends flights of Tajik Somon Air to Russian regions from December 23
Flights between Russia, Tajikistan resumed, talks to continue on December 22
Transport Ministry maintains plans to halt flights between Russia and Tajikistan
Russia and Tajikistan in talks on continuation of flight connection

The Ministry representative noted that negotiations of air agencies of Russia and Tajikistan ended earlier. "Tajikistan, in violation of the agreement on air communication between the countries, as well as the protocol from November 7, 2016, has not given permission to Russia’s Yamal airline for flights on from Zhukovsky airport," the representative said, noting that ban on Somon Air flights to Russian regions is a retaliatory measure.

The warning of halting flight connection was made amid another round of dispute between Russia and Tajikistan regarding the number of air carriers. The Tajik aviation authorities refused to grant a permit to the Yamal company to conduct flights from the Zhukovsky airport in the Moscow region to Khudzhand in the north of Tajikistan. According to them Yamal flights would break the parity of Russia and Tajikistan in number of airlines selected for serving flights between the two states.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Aviation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Source claims US not probing into Gulenists’ role in Russian ambassador’s murder
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Putin to hold his 12th annual news conference Friday
5
Russia got no notice from Tajikistan about suspending Ural Airlines flights
6
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
7
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
TOP STORIES
Реклама