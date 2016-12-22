Russia to repay $125 mln to Bosnia and Herzegovina from USSR’s debt to Yugoslavia

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree, according to which Russia will repay a portion of USSR’s debt to Yugoslavia amounting to $125 mln to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BH). The document was posted on Thursday on the official web portal of legal information.

"To approve the draft agreement between the Russian Government and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on settlement of liabilities of the former USSR under settlements related to turnover between the ex-USSR and the ex-SFRY," the document said

According to the draft agreement, Russia will pay the debt of $125 mln to BH, which is a portion of the total USSR debt to Yugoslavia.