Moscow Exchange signs cooperation agreement with Chinese brokers

SHANGHAI, December 22. /TASS/. Agreements on cooperation in the sphere of investments and capital markets were signed in Shanghai on Thursday by and among the Moscow Exchange and China’s CITIC Securities and Galaxy Securities.

"China is the largest trading partner of Russia and we see great potential in developing our relations in the field of investments and capital markets," chief executive of the Moscow Exchange Alexander Afanasyev said. "The Moscow Exchange continues expanding the range of instruments with the Chinese currency," he said.

Agreements signed today "will contribute to cooperation and facilitate inflow of investors and issuers from China to the Russian market," Afanasyev added.