Flights between Russia, Tajikistan resumed, talks to continue on December 22

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Flights between Russia and Tajikistan have been resumed, an official spokesman for the Russian Transport Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Air service between Russia and Tajikistan has been restored. Tajikistan's aviation authorities coordinated flights by Yamal airline from the Zhukovsky airport to Dushanbe and Khujand. Talks will continue on December 22," the spokesman said.

TASS earlier reported citing Yamal’s commercial director Andrey Dubov that the airline received permission to perform a charter flight to Dushanbe at 5am Moscow time on December 22.

The Russian Transport Ministry earlier said that flights between Russia and Tajikistan will be halted starting from 12am on December 22. During the day on December 21, the ministry reported the possibility of halting flights but eased its position later announcing the continuation of talks.