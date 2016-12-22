Flights between Russia, Tajikistan resumed, talks to continue on December 22

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Flights between Russia and Tajikistan have been resumed, an official spokesman for the Russian Transport Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.
"Air service between Russia and Tajikistan has been restored. Tajikistan's aviation authorities coordinated flights by Yamal airline from the Zhukovsky airport to Dushanbe and Khujand. Talks will continue on December 22," the spokesman said.
TASS earlier reported citing Yamal’s commercial director Andrey Dubov that the airline received permission to perform a charter flight to Dushanbe at 5am Moscow time on December 22.
The Russian Transport Ministry earlier said that flights between Russia and Tajikistan will be halted starting from 12am on December 22. During the day on December 21, the ministry reported the possibility of halting flights but eased its position later announcing the continuation of talks.