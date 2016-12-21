Back to Main page
Russia attracts foreign investors to agricultural sector, Putin says

Business & Economy
December 21, 23:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"Common rules shall be for everyone with strict control by relevant Russian authorities," the Russian president said
1 pages in this article

Russia's Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Participation of foreign business, including from China, in agricultural projects in Russia should be under control of relevant authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with parliament members.

Special relations were formed between Russia and China but "high accuracy" is required when use of agricultural lands is meant, the head of state said. "There are issues related to quality of products, use of fertilizers, and so on," the President said.

Russia attracts all foreign investors into this sphere, Putin said. "The Japanese are coming there, the Thai are coming to our agriculture," he said. A company from Thailand will invest $1 billion into an agricultural project in Russia, Putin added.

"Certainly, we will attract the Chinese but common rules shall be for everyone with strict control by relevant Russian authorities," the President said.

Topics
Agriculture
Persons
Vladimir Putin
