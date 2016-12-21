Russia attracts foreign investors to agricultural sector, Putin says

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Participation of foreign business, including from China, in agricultural projects in Russia should be under control of relevant authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with parliament members.
Special relations were formed between Russia and China but "high accuracy" is required when use of agricultural lands is meant, the head of state said. "There are issues related to quality of products, use of fertilizers, and so on," the President said.
Russia attracts all foreign investors into this sphere, Putin said. "The Japanese are coming there, the Thai are coming to our agriculture," he said. A company from Thailand will invest $1 billion into an agricultural project in Russia, Putin added.
"Certainly, we will attract the Chinese but common rules shall be for everyone with strict control by relevant Russian authorities," the President said.