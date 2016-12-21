Putin believes situation with population income will be improving

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The growth of real wages of Russians that began in recent months gives grounds to assume that the situation with incomes of the population will be improving, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with lawmakers.

He noted that this year the disposable income of the population have "sunk in a little."

"However, there is a positive component - real wages have begun to grow slightly in the last few months. This gives us reason to believe that this situation will improve," he said.