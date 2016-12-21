Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin believes situation with population income will be improving

Business & Economy
December 21, 20:15 UTC+3
Putin noted that this year the disposable income of the population have "sunk in a little"
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The growth of real wages of Russians that began in recent months gives grounds to assume that the situation with incomes of the population will be improving, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with lawmakers.

He noted that this year the disposable income of the population have "sunk in a little."

"However, there is a positive component - real wages have begun to grow slightly in the last few months. This gives us reason to believe that this situation will improve," he said.

Read also

PM Medvedev expects economic growth next year
Central Bank head says development of economic situation in Russia meets expectations
Wage arrears in Russia up 3.6% in September to over $58 mln
Living wage in Russia increased to $157.5 — ministry
Russian cabinet plans to equal minimum wage to minimum subsistence level

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама