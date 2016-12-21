Back to Main page
Average price of cigarette pack to grow by 10% in Russia due to excise tax increase

Business & Economy
December 21, 16:58 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. An average price of a cigarette pack will grow by 10% in 2017 and by 27% in three years because of higher excise rate, Department Director of the Russian Finance Ministry Alexei Sazanov said on Wednesday.

"According to estimates of the Finance Ministry, an average retail price of a cigarette pack will surge 10% year-on-year in 2017 and by 27% versus 2016 as of the end of the planned period in 2019," the official said.

