Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Construction cost of St. Petersburg’s 2018 World Cup stadium stands at $671 mln

Business & Economy
December 21, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The construction project of the stadium has been amended three times
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The construction cost of the stadium in St, Petersburg, one of the 11 cities in Russia selected to host the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, currently stands at 41 billion rubles ($671 million), a senior official in charge of the global tournament’s organization in Russia said on Wednesday.

Read also
Russia wants FIFA to be more active in promoting 2018 World Cup — Mutko

"As far as I remember, the sum of 41 billion rubles was spent for the construction of the stadium," Vadim Tyulpanov, the head of the Russian parliament upper house’s interim commission on the organization of the 2018 World Cup, said.

"The authorities of St. Petersburg have reassured us that there would be no more spending," Tyulapnov said. "Perhaps, some funds have remained. I hope they will be channeled into the pre-commissioning activities and no more money will be required."

The stadium designed to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007. The construction project was amended three times: in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Each time, the cost of the arena was increased from the initial estimate of 6.7 billion rubles ($268 million at the average ruble/US dollar exchange rate for 2007) to possible 43.8 billion rubles (some $717 million at the current exchange rate).

In mid-November, former St. Petersburg vice governor Marat Oganesyan was detained as part of a criminal probe into the football stadium’s construction. The law enforcement agencies said corruption schemes organized by Oganesyan inflicted damage of over 50 million rubles ($769,000 at that time’s exchange rate) to the St. Petersburg budget.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Read also
Russia’s draft budget stipulates over $2.5 bln on 2018 FIFA World Cup

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The FIFA Confederations Cup will be held in four Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan - from June 17 to July 2, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
5
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама