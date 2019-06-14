Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin calls for partnership free of political, economic selfishness in Eurasia

Business & Economy
June 14, 11:31 UTC+3 BISHKEK

He stressed that Russia'd continue to cooperate with SCO countries within the integration processes in Eurasia, seeking to harmonize national development strategies and multilateral regional projects

Share
1 pages in this article

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. Eurasian countries need to build mutually beneficial partnership free of political and economic selfishness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on Thursday.

"We believe that there is a good chance of pairing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with China’s One Belt One Road initiative, as well as of establishing a broad Eurasian partnership and building open, equal and creative cooperation in the region, based on international law and respect for each other’s legitimate interests, and free from political and economic selfishness," the Russian leader noted.

Read also

Putin expects G20 nations to agree on terms of economic cooperation

He pointed out that Russia would continue to cooperate with other SCO countries within the integration processes that were underway in Eurasia, seeking to harmonize national development strategies and multilateral regional economic projects. Putin vowed that during Russia’s SCO chairmanship, special attention would be paid to deepening cultural and humanitarian ties. "In particular, we will focus on implementing the already existing agreements on cooperation in the media field, physical culture, sports and tourism," he said.

The Russian president stressed that "Russia’s chairmanship will ensure continuity in the organization’s activities." "Dear colleagues, we invite you to the next meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of States, set to take place in Russia on July 22-23, 2020," Putin said.

