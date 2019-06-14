Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Center for trade disputes settlement to be established on Hainan

Business & Economy
June 14, 9:00 UTC+3

The center will play an important part in turning Hainan into a top-notch business cluster

Share
1 pages in this article

SANYA, June 14./TASS/. China's City of Sanya (southern province of Hainan) will establish a consultative center for settling international trade disputes, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.  

The new structure will be created with the participation of government institutions and organizations responsible for trade, legal system, maritime affairs and market regulation. The center will play an important part in shaping up a fair and more convenient international business climate by means of providing professional legal support to the business. 

The center will provide services for state and private organizations, as well as individuals in case the need for international dispute mediation arises (particularly in trade and maritime affairs). The consultations will be held online and offline. The authorities vow trade dispute settlement will be "harmonious, mutually beneficial and equal". 

Sanya City Court, Haikou Maritime Court, Sanya Justice Department, Sanya Commerce Directorate, Sanya International Trade Facilitation Committee and a number of other institutions will assist in organizing the center’s activities. Both Chinese and foreign lawyers will be be invited to participate in the center's work. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hainan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
2
Ecuador sure UK won’t extradite WikiLeaks founder to state where he may face death penalty
3
Russia will not put up with slightest restrictions at PACE — lawmaker
4
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
5
UK’s Home Secretary signs US extradition request for Assange
6
Artillery troops use new reconnaissance system to crush ‘enemy’ in south Russia drills
7
Russia ready to cut gas price for Ukraine by 25%
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT