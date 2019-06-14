Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia plans to increase LNG output to 120 mln tons by 2035

Business & Economy
June 14, 8:49 UTC+3 TOKYO

Novak said that Russia plans to sell up to 70% of LNG to countries in the Asia-Pacific

TOKYO, June 14. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase output of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fivefold by 2035, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the Nikkei newspaper on Friday.

Russian companies eye supplying LNG to Thailand

"We plan to increase LNG output to 120-140 mln tonnes by 2035," Novak said. Nikkei said that Russia's LNG output currently stands at around 28 mln tons.

Russia also plans to increase its share on the global LNG market to 20%, Novak said. "We have the potential for that, including necessary resources and comptetiveness," he noted.

"Russia has 74 trillion cubic meters of natural gas in the Arctic, and there are also many unexplored deposits," the energy minister added.

Novak said that Russia plans to sell up to 70% of LNG to countries in the Asia-Pacific.

