SPIEF-2019 participants made 745 agreements worth $50.7 bln

Business & Economy
June 13, 20:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

3,500 Russian and foreign companies took part in the forum

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) staged from June 6 to 8 of this year made 745 agreements on its sidelines to the amount of 3.27 trillion rubles ($50.7 bln), the Roscongress Foundation acting as the Forum organizer says on Thursday.

RDIF, Alibaba, MegaFon and Mail.ru ink partnership agreement

"745 agreements totaling 3.27 trillion rubles ($50.7 bln) were signed at the forum this year," the Foundation says. This figure does not include agreements where the amount is the commercial secret, Roscongress notes.

The largest deals are the agreement between the Leningrad Region and Ruschemalliance on construction of LNG plant (750 bln rubles or $11.6 bln), the agreement between the Rostov Region and Yug-Energo on implementation of a range of projects at facilities of the Novoshakhtinsky oil products plant (177 bln rubles or $2.7 bln), and the agreement between the Leningrad Region and EuroChem on intentions to make special investments contracts worth 163 bln rubles ($2.5 bln).

State and political leaders from 110 countries of the world attended SPIEF. Furthermore, 3,500 Russian and foreign companies took part in the forum, Roscongress says.

