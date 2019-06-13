Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Slovak companies may seek compensation for substandard Russian oil

Business & Economy
June 13, 20:06 UTC+3 BRATISLAVA

Slovnaft, which owns a same-name refinery in Bratislava dependent on Russian crude, has formed a team of experts to estimate the likely damage bad oil may have caused

Share
1 pages in this article

BRATISLAVA, June 13. /TASS/. Two Slovak companies - Transpetrol and Slovnaft - may demand compensations from Russia for the damage from substandard crude oil they received via the Druzhba pipeline last April and May, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told TASS after a visit to Russia.

Read also

Russia's Transneft expects clean oil to reach Poland on June 8-9

"Transpetrol’s damage may become known by the end of this year," he said. "For now specialists forecast no negative consequences [caused by substandard crude oil] for this Slovak oil transportation operator. If any damage is identified and calculated, Transpetrol will raise the question of a compensation from Russia."

Transpetrol is interested in identifying the origin of contaminated oil from Russia. It insists on taking "effective measures to eliminate or minimize the risks" of such situations in the future.

Slovnaft, which owns a same-name refinery in Bratislava dependent on Russian crude, has formed a team of experts to estimate the likely damage bad oil may have caused.

"Only when the results of tests [by this group] are available, a decision will be made if Slovnaft should ask Russia for a compensation," Pellegrini said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to cut gas price for Ukraine by 25%
2
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
3
Russia’s Northern Fleet air defense troops hold drills with advanced missile systems
4
Iran made no request to purchase Russia's S-400 systems, says diplomat
5
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
6
Russia, Ukraine have small window of opportunities in their relations, says diplomat
7
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT