Putin invites Indian prime minister to attend Eastern Economic Forum as main guest

Business & Economy
June 13, 17:58 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will run in Vladivostok on September 4-6

Share
1 pages in this article
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

BISHKEK, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come as the main guest to the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I want to invite you as the main guest to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September this year," Putin said in a conversation with the Indian prime minister in Kyrgyzstan’s capital.

He also hopes that the joint work to consolidate bilateral relations will continue after Modi’s re-election. "We have a large agenda lying ahead, not just during work here, in Bishkek, but at different venues which we mean to use for further communication," the Russian leader highlighted.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will run on September 4-6, 2019.

