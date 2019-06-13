Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC+ to take into account trade wars when determining 2019 production levels

Business & Economy
June 13, 14:25 UTC+3

According to OPEC, the observed slowdown in the global economy in the first half of 2019 may be an even bigger challenge in the second half of the year

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

MOSCOW, June 13 The impact of trade wars on global economic growth will be taken into account at the next meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the oil production cut agreement when they decide on production levels for the second half of 2019, according to OPEC’s June report. /TASS/.

Read also
Khalid A. Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious

According to the organization, the observed slowdown in the global economy in the first half of 2019 may be an even bigger challenge in the second half of the year. The experts attribute this to increasing trade disputes adding that their impact on the growth in oil demand remains unclear. <...>

At the upcoming meetings the ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries will carefully consider these factors in order to ensure further stability in the market, the report says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
2
Moscow drops out of top-100 most expensive cities for foreigners
3
One of tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman sinks, media reports say
4
Russia concerned about growing US military presence in Poland
5
Putin sacks two police generals over journalist Golunov’s case
6
US mulls sanctions against Nord Stream 2 participants — Trump
7
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT