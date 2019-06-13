New generation aircraft engine's tests successful

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) has completed a series of tests of a new generation rotary internal combustion engine.

"The product showed stable operation for four hours in the main modes. All main parameters were checked. The work to confirm the declared characteristics of the demonstration model will be continued. There will follow a series of endurance and high altitude and climatic tests at the CIAM’s experimental stand," says a news release uploaded to the website of the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects.

The foundation said the engine’s designers used new generation materials with advanced physical and mechanical properties: inter-ceramic matrix composites and metal-ceramic matrix composites and a turbocharger with a charged air cooler. Some of their components are manufactured with the use of 3D printing technologies.

"The engine’s electronic control system was created from scratch. The proposed solutions doubled the engine’s capacity in contrast to that of the previous rotary internal combustion engines developed in Russia before," the foundation said.

In 2016, the CIAM opened a laboratory of the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects with the aim to conduct research into new generation aircraft engines made with the use of ceramic composite materials and additive technologies. The laboratory develops and tests demonstration prototypes of the rotary internal combustion engine manufactured with the use of composite materials and new generation coating, including 3D-printed ceramic parts and components.