Foreign tourist flow to Hainan up by 20% in first quarter of 2019

Business & Economy
June 13, 8:00 UTC+3

Earlier, the Chinese authorities announced their intention to turn the Island of Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025

HAIKOU, June 13./TASS/. The number of foreign tourists visiting the Island of Hainan in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 20.06% in annual terms reaching 319,100 people, according to the Hainan Tourism Board.

According to the report, the introduction of visa-free travel for citizens of 59 countries, including Russia, contributed to such a breakthrough. Currently more than 70 international flights operate at Haikou and Sanya international airports. Ten of them were were launched this year: flights to the UK, Australia, Russia, Japan, the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. 

Since May 1, 2018, the Hainan authorities increased the number of countries whose residents can visit the province without a visa from 26 to 59. Individual or group travelers can stay onHainan for up to 30 days if they booked a trip via a travel agency.

 

Earlier, the Chinese authorities announced their intention to turn the Island of Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025.

