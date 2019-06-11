Swiss company to invest $25 mln in production in Russia’s Lipetsk region

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Syngenta company will become a resident of the special economic zone (SEZ) in Russia’s Lipetsk region. By 2021, the Swiss company producing plant protection agents plans to build a plant worth 1.6 billion rubles ($25 mln), a spokesman with the Lipetsk region administration told reporters.

"The Lipetsk SEZ will get a new resident - the company Syngenta, implementing the project of building a plant for the production of plant protection agents in Russia. The production will be based on innovative research and development and new technologies. The new enterprise is to be launched in 2021. The company will invest 1.6 bln rubles in the project, 49 jobs will be created," the official said.

Founded in 2000 in Switzerland, Syngenta has offices in 90 countries.

The special economic zone with an area of about 2,300 hectares was established in the Lipetsk region in 2005. It has 64 resident companies from 16 countries. The enterprises of the SEZ produce medical and energy equipment, cars and automotive components. The resident companies built 23 factories, investing about 63 bln rubles ($976 mln), with a declared volume of investments of more than 197 billion rubles ($3.1 bln). The companies of SEZ created almost 4,300 jobs.