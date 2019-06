MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The loading of the Druzhba pipeline may be restored to the level prior to the incident with contamination and subsequent transit suspension within the next 2-3 months, Vice President of Russia’s pipeline operator Transneft Rashid Sharipov told a telephone conference on Tuesday.

"Regarding Druzhba loading, we expect to return to the normal level within 2-3 months," he said.