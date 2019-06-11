Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Medvedev says investments in human development are essence of national projects

Business & Economy
June 11, 15:25 UTC+3 GENEVA

The Russian government has published information about all the 12 National Projects, which are going to be implemented up until late 2024

GENEVA, June 11. /TASS/. The launch of national projects in Russia is intended to provide large-scale investments in human development and improving the well-being of citizens, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday at the International Labor Conference.

"Last year we launched 12 national projects, the plan for modernizing and expanding the backbone infrastructure. In fact, this is a large-scale investment in people, in their development," the head of the Russian government said.

The Russian government has published information on its website about all the 12 National Projects, which are going to be implemented up until late 2024. The data were compiled on the basis of documents and certification from the National Projects that were approved at a session of the presidium of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects dated December 24, 2018.

The key areas of the country’s strategic development were established by President Vladimir Putin’s order of May 7, 2018. The document outlined 12 priority areas: the Digital Economy, the Ecology, Labor Productivity and Supporting Employment, International Cooperation and Export, Education, Culture, Small and Medium Businesses and Support for Business Initiatives, Healthcare, Demographics, Safe and High-Quality Roads, Housing and Urban Environment and Science. The work on these projects is aimed at "providing breakthrough scientific-technological and socio-economic development for Russia, increasing the standard of living, creating conditions and opportunities for personal fulfillment and unlocking every person’s talent," the government stressed. The budget of the National projects will total 25.7 trillion rubles ($398 bln).

Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
