Transition of global economy to four-day workweek possible in future, says Russian PM

GENEVA, June 11. /TASS/. The world’s economy can make a transition to a four-day workweek in future, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday at the International Labor Conference.

"It is quite probable that the future is for the four-day workweek as the basis of the social labor contract," the Prime Minister said.

"We need new approaches to such basic notions as the working day and the workplace," Medvedev said. "The point is a more loyal arrangement of working time: flexible schedules, remote formats, and calling employees as the need arises," he noted. "As life becomes more comfortable owing to high technologies, procedures of recruitment and record-keeping should become more comfortable,as well" the Prime Minister said.

"Labor relations require significant de-bureaucratization," he added.