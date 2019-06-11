Transneft suspends oil throughput in Makhachkala due to tanker accident

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A fire outbreak on board of a tanker in the port of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea led to port water area closing and suspension of oil throughput, official spokesman of the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft Igor Dyomin told reporters on Tuesday.

"Fire occurred in the engine room during unloading of VF-16 tanker. There is no threat for cargo (6,000 tonnes) to catch fire. The port water area is closed for the period of firefighting. Throughput is suspended," Dyomin said.

Working weather in Russian ports at large, he added.

According to the Emergencies Department for Dagestan, gas and air mixture blasting occurred in the engine room during oil products pumping from the tanker in the Makhachkala commercial seaport early in the morning. The engine room is blanketed with smoke at present. Three individuals died and three others were hospitalized.

"The late Seawaymax tanker for the diesel lot (30,000 tonnes, position for June 10-11) will be able to arrive today afternoon" in the port of Primorsk, Dyomin noted. There are no other late tankers, he added.