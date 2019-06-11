Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hainan to simplify registration procedure for eco-friendly cars

Business & Economy
June 11, 8:00 UTC+3

It will take one hour instead of three to register a car, the authorities vow

Share
1 pages in this article

HAIKOU, June 11./TASS/. The government of the southern Chinese province of Hainan decided to simplify the registration procedure for owners of electric and hybrid cars. According to the Hainan Daily, these measures are aimed at strengthening the status of the island as an international resort. 

According to the newspaper, the procedure for registration of electric and hybrid cars will be reduced from three to one hour. Those buying eco-friendly cars will pay no taxes or any other fees. 

Also, the authorities have developed measures to update the parks of public transport enterprises. For buses running on alternative energy sources with a monthly mileage of 2,500 km, a subsidy from 40,000 yuan ($ 5,600) to 80,000 yuan ($11,200) is provided, depending on the specific model.

To the year 2030 with no gas 

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them. 

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000  "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hainan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic
2
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
3
Russian Baltic Fleet to monitor NATO naval drills "Baltops-2019" — defense ministry
4
Russian, Laotian servicemen to hold joint tank drills in December
5
Three new Su-34 fighter jets assume combat duty at mixed aviation regiment in Russia
6
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
7
Kremlin closely monitoring case of Russian reporter under house arrest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT