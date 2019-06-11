Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Inflation in Venezuela exceeds 900% since start of 2019 — official

Business & Economy
June 11, 2:06 UTC+3 CARACAS

The International Monetary Fund forecast that by the end of 2019, inflation in Venezuela may reach 10 mln percent

CARACAS, June 10. /TASS/. Inflation in Venezuela has exceeded 900% since the start of 2019, member of the Venezuelan National Assembly's finance committee Angel Alvarado said on Monday.

"Inflation in May stood at 31.3%, totalling at 905.6% [since January 2019]," Alvarado wrote on his official Twitter account. In annual terms, prices grew at the level of 815,000%. In April inflation in Venezuela increased by 44.7%, while in annual terms inflation reached 1.3 mln percent.

Venezuela has been going through an acute social-economic crisis for the last several years, with devaluation of national currency. The International Monetary Fund forecast that by the end of 2019, inflation in Venezuela may reach 10 mln percent.

